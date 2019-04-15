Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, shares some Coachella PDA with Camila Morrone, 21, plus more news

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone hit Coachella together

Leonardo DiCaprio has a long and storied history of dating much younger models over the course of his 44 years, but his current romance -- with 21-year-old model, Camila Morrone -- is starting to seem like a keeper. The couple was spotted together at Coachella multiple times over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail. And while Leo generally stuck with his go-to invisibility cloak of a hoodie pulled way down over his eyes and a baseball hat (another photo showed him in a hoodie with a bandana over most of his face), Camila appears to be getting comfortable showing affection for her rumored beau in public. The Mail reports that as the two chatted with friends on Friday, April 12, the Argentinian beauty "lovingly petted" her man and "stroked his neck and the back of his head." Though they were first linked romantically a little over three years ago, the two have known each other much longer, thanks to Camila's mom's romance with Leo's close friend, Al Pacino. Last summer, shortly after her 21st birthday, Leo and Camila were rumored to have considered getting engaged.

