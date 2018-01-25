30 reasons we love Adele

We adore Adele -- and on Jan. 28, 2018, she'll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of her amazing album "19." So naturally, we couldn't let the occasion pass without running down 30 reasons why we are completely obsessed with her. Let's start with this: Anyone who's ever watched her interviews knows she's clearly a woman who knows how to have a laugh -- rapping like Nicki Minaj on Carpool Karaoke, admitting she called Jennifer Aniston "Rachel" when they shared a bathroom together, high-fiving Daniel Craig at the Golden Globes... With a sense of humor like that, we would totally love to have a night on the town with her. Now keep reading to find out why Adele is simply the best!

