Selena Gomez got a tattoo before the American Music Awards, plus more news

Selena Gomez gets a new tattoo

Before returning to the stage for the first time in two years to perform her new singles at the American Music Awards over the weekend, Selena Gomez got in touch with her spiritual side in a very permanent way. On the day of the show, go-to celebrity tattoo artist Bang bang shared photos on Instagram, of what he said was a "housecall" "for the wonderful" singer: a tattoo of praying hands holding rosary beads on the top of her left thigh. The new ink comes on the heels of Selena's last new tat -- the matching arrows she and her collaborator Julia Michaels got on their thumbs. Unfortunately, the new body art didn't seem to help quell Selena's anxiety before she sang "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at her Now." According to People, she suffered a panic attack prior to her performance.

Read on to see who Kendall Jenner's famous friends want her to start a family with ...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 AMas