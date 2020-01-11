Amid ongoing controversy over Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's plans to "step back as senior members of the royal family," London native Sharon Osbourne has registered her strong dissent for the royal couple's announcement.

Speaking to viewers on the Thursday, Jan. 9, edition of "The Talk," the TV personality expressed concern that Harry and Meghan may have blindsided the rest of their family by presenting their decision as a done deal rather than an idea they were negotiating towards.

"They should be able to do what they want. It's 2020. However, his family are royal, for thousands of years," Sharon chided, according to the Daily Mail. (Royal historians at Brittanica.com and other outlets generally seem to agree the family is just over 1,200 years old.)

"And to respect that family, you go to your family," Sharon continued, "... you tell them how you feel; you say, let's sort this out."

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, announced their plans last week on Instagram, posting on the official page for @sussexroyal that they'd spent "many months of reflection" on the idea of "[carving] out a progressive new role within this institution." They told followers they planned to "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support" the queen and that they will now split their time between the U.K. and North America, where Meghan is from.

The announcement came on the heels of a year that was full of ups and downs for the couple, who welcomed their first child, Archie, last May, and later initiated legal action against British tabloid publishers they felt had crossed the line with regard to respect for their privacy and safety.

Harry has been open in recent years about how devastated he was when his mother, Lady Diana, died after being chased by paparazzi.

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself," Harry told the AP last fall. "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

Regardless of that fear, Sharon Osbourne still thinks Harry and Meghan's timing was bad.

"The Queen has said that within the next 18 months she's going to retire, which means that Harry's dad, Prince Charles will be King. So, you know what, you wait until the Queen's retired," Sharon said on "The Talk," in spite of Clarence House's denial of rumors the queen will retire.

Finally, Sharon griped that eschewing a strong relationship with the royals when Meghan already has issues with her father's half of the family might not be fair Archie.

"And remember one thing, Meghan ... has chosen to go through life without her family, just her mum," Sharon said. "Now, if you alienate your royal family, your child will grow up with just you and one grandma. And that is not a good idea for anyone."

Looking ahead, Sharon also predicted Meghan's move to financial independence would include a collaboration "with Oprah and Michelle Obama."

She was likely riffing on an early report that claimed Oprah Winfrey advised the royal couple in their decision to step down from their royal posts.

In a statement to People, Oprah denied that claim, saying, "Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what's best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family,' Winfrey added.

Over the weekend, CNN reported Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will meet on Monday to discuss what comes next. Meghan, who is still in Canada following her visit to North America over the holidays with Harry and Archie, will reportedly call in to the Sandringham estate for the discussion.