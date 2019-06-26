The biggest royals news of 2019 so far

Duchess Meghan takes on four patronages

Get caught up on all the major royals news you might have missed in 2019 so far -- from big birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and splits to exciting international trips and the arrival of baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, plus much more... Back on Jan. 10, the palace announced the first four patronages that Duchess Meghan would take on as part of her official working portfolio as a new member of Britain's royal family. Two were passed down to her from Queen Elizabeth II -- The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities, which are in line with the American former actress's previous career, as well as her passion for access to education. The other two -- Smart Works and Mayhew -- speak to her long commitment to helping women and love of animals. Smart Works in part helps unemployed and vulnerable women prepare and dress for job interviews, while the animal welfare charity Mayhew -- Meghan met one of its adoptable pups, Foxy, on Jan. 16 -- works to improve the lives of dogs, cats and people.

