All the hats Duchesses Kate and Meghan have worn in 2019

The best accessories in royal fashion? The hats! Wonderwall.com is rounding up all of Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan's hat choices of 2019, starting with this delight on the Duchess of Cambridge! Kate wore a pink Juliette Botterill disc hat with rose and feather details to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 21. Keep reading for more of Kate and Meghan's stellar hat selections...

