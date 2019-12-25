Britain's royals attend Christmas church service at Sandringham

Britain's royals assembled at Queen Elizabeth II's country estate, Sandringham, for Christmas church services on Dec. 25, 2019. Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of the family affair, starting with this shot of Duchess Kate and Prince William holding hands with their little ones -- Princess Charlotte and Prince George -- on their way into St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, England. Now keep reading for more...

