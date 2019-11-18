The best photos from Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's 2019 royal tour of New Zealand
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in New Zealand on Nov. 17, 2019, to kick off a six-day royal tour. It's their third joint visit to the country and first in four years. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the best photos from the trip... The Prince of Wales and Kula Axa Hudson shared a traditional hongi greeting at the Queen's Colour Ceremony at Royal New Zealand Air Force Whenuapai Airbase in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 18.
RELATED: All the times Britain's royals have met A-list celebrities
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in New Zealand on Nov. 17, 2019, to kick off a six-day royal tour. It's their third joint visit to the country and first in four years. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the best photos from the trip... The Prince of Wales and Kula Axa Hudson shared a traditional hongi greeting at the Queen's Colour Ceremony at Royal New Zealand Air Force Whenuapai Airbase in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 18.
RELATED: All the times Britain's royals have met A-list celebrities