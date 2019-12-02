The best photos from Prince William's historic 2019 visit to Kuwait and Oman

Prince William kicked off a four-day tour of Kuwait and Oman -- his first official visit to the Persian Gulf nations -- on Dec. 1. During the trip, the Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman and sought to highlight the countries' strong links and cooperation in areas including education, the environment and defense. Keep reading to see the best photos from his time in both Middle Eastern nations, starting with this pic... Prince William arrived at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City for an audience with the Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Dec. 2.

RELATED: The best photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's royal tour of Pakistan