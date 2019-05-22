ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for May 2019

Kate's green thumb

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in May 2019 -- from the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son and Princess Charlotte's birthday to another royal wedding and the ascension of a new Japanese emperor, plus much more... Let's start with Duchess Kate's glorious garden reveal. On May 20, Kate stepped out in London to give Queen Elizabeth II a tour of her latest passion project -- a Back to Nature Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Earlier the same day, Kate donned a pair of sneakers, a white eyelet blouse and tan culottes to show off the incredible green space, which she co-designed with Adam White and Andree Davies, to members of the media. Kate also took to Kensington Palace's Instagram account to share her hope that children and their parents would be inspired by the exhibit. "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies," she said.

RELATED: Everything Duchess Kate has worn in 2019