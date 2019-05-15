CBS sparked a bit of a ruckus last week when it was revealed that a news camera for the American network would be the third and final one allowed into Windsor Castle to film the public debut of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son, Archie, two days after his May 6 birth.

Though CBS didn't get any exclusive access when it came to Archie's big reveal -- which was also covered by two British outlets approved by Buckingham Palace to pool coverage to other media -- Page Six has now confirmed that "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King did get something that no other journalist did:

She spent time with Meghan and Harry at their new home, Frogmore Cottage, just a few days before the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Archie.

However, Page Six notes, the visit, which sources described to Page Six as a private event, was not filmed. Still, it's a significant meeting considering that Gayle has been promoting a big CBS News special on the royal couple and their newborn son, "Meghan and Harry Plus One," which airs on Friday, May 17. (The special celebrates the pair's one-year wedding anniversary on May 19 as well as Archie's arrival.)

Gayle, of course, isn't exactly any old journalist. She was a guest at Meghan's private (and star-studded) baby shower in New York City in February, and her best friend for many decades, Oprah Winfrey, was a guest at Meghan and Harry's wedding and is now working with Harry on a mental health series launching on Apple's streaming service in 2020.

Gayle was in Windsor, England, to film her CBS special two days before Meghan delivered Archie. Despite the private meeting with pregnant Meghan and Harry, Page Six writes, citing a source, the couple "has not given interviews or participated in any official capacity for the special."