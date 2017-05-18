After a year of dating, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal have broken up.

E! News reported the split, adding that the two remain friendly.

"They remain in touch and remain friends," a source told the outlet. "It's an amicable split, and they're moving forward."

After briefly dating in 2014, Leo and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue stunner rekindled their romance in June 2016.

The couple's romance was essentially a world tour, as they were spotted together everywhere from Cannes, France, New York City, The Hamptons, Malibu, French Polynesia and St. Barths.

"I was all over the place last year," she told Maxim in February. "It was all awesome but it's all a blur."

The couple never publicly addressed their relationship.

Through the years, the actor -- a notorious modelizer -- has famously been linked to a seemingly endless stream of beauties including Helena Christensen, Amber Valletta, Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Chelsey Weimar, Roxy Horner, and, (gasp) non-model Rihanna, among others.

(Memo to all single models: There's a good chance you will be romanced by Leo in the near future.)

"The truth is, you can't predict marriage," he told Parade in January 2016. "You can't plan it. It's just going to happen when it happens."

The relationship with Nina did appear to be somewhat serious as she met his mother "a number of times," E! said.

When they began dating, reports said that Leo liked Nina's carefree attitude.

"I think Danish girls might be a little more chill—at least, that's what I've heard from people who've also dated American girls," she told Maxim. "I hear some of my friends talk about how you shouldn't be doing that or wearing that yet. You know, 'It's only the fourth date,' or whatever. I'm not like that. I don't keep track."

She never mentioned her man in that interview, but she did mention the type of man she's attracted to.

"In general I can't stand people who always turn a conversation into something about them. I can't stand it when people are too into themselves… I like people who can make fun of themselves, who don't take themselves too seriously," she said. "Don't think you're better than anyone else."