Baby no. 2 came way faster than expected for Erika Christensen, 35!

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, Aug. 10, the "Parenthood" actress welcomed a baby girl named Polly at home.

With no time to make it to the hospital, her husband, Cole Maness, stepped up to the plate to deliver their daughter all by himself.

"It happened," Erika wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo in bed following the unplanned home birth. "It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because babygirl's own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself."

Not realizing how little time she had before the baby came, Erika did admit that she should have called for help way sooner.

"My fault entirely as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn't call the doc until far too late," she said.

Ironically, Polly was born just moments before the doctor finally made it to her house.

"He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha," she explained of the doctor. "My Mom too. You should've seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail."

Fortunately, mom, dad and baby made it out of what Erika called an "epic" delivery totally healthy.

"So epic," she added. "9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). Doc didn't have time to grab the baby scale in his rush."

The glowing mama, who also has a 2-year-old daughter named Shane, described her newborn as, "chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful."

Congratulations!