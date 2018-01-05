Donald Glover is a father once again.

The "Atlanta" star and his girlfriend, Michelle, recently welcomed a child, he revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

"She's great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now," he said, revealing no other details of the birth, including the date of birth or the child's name. Before the birth, he said the couple was expecting a boy.

Donald, who also raps under the name Childish Gambino, is highly protective of his private life, so the secrecy isn't unexpected. In fact, it wasn't until the 2017 Emmy awards last September that anyone knew he and Michelle were expecting a second child, but he let it slip while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life," he said. "I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."

The two share a son, Legend, who was born in fall 2016.