Hip hop star, Macklemore, and his wife, Tricia Davis, welcomed their second child together on the down-low last month - the baby's name has yet to be revealed.

WireImage

The 34-year-old "Glorious" singer, real name Ben Haggerty, told Irish radio station Spin 1038's Nathan O'Reilly and Nick Karkazis how he spent St Patrick's Day at the hospital "with my brand-new daughter who was born right before St. Patrick's Day."

The couple, who are famously secretive, are already parents to one child, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, whose birth was also announced, along with the pair's marriage, a month after they happened.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared that his wife was expecting their second child, back in November, via Instagram. Tricia then shared a photo on Instagram in February, of a very pronounced baby bump, only weeks before she was to give birth.

She captioned the image: "Final magical weeks. What a different experience the second time around. Less worried about everything and full confidence I can do anything. Always channeling every mother before me."

After having been together seven years, the "Thrift Shop" rapper and Tricia got engaged, and just two years later, there was a baby on the way.

So it made sense that in August of 2015, Macklemore told his fans how he and Tricia had made it official and had also welcomed their first child (Sloane) together in May.

🥂🍾🌴🌺 🌕 A post shared by Tricia Davis (@baba_g) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:01am PST

"Our daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, was born 2 months ago on May 29th," Macklemore opened up to fans on his site in 2015. "There is nothing like the joy and happiness that comes from bringing a baby into this universe. She has filled my heart in ways that I never knew possible."