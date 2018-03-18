It's a boy for Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah!

On St. Patrick's Day, the Oscar winner, 36, and the former publicist, revealed they'd welcomed their second child, a son, on March 10.

The British couple, who are already parents to a 21-month-old daughter, Iris Mary, shared the news in what is -- at least these days -- quite an old-fashioned, traditional manner: They announced it in their local newspaper.

London's Saturday edition of The Times newspaper ran a birth announcement from the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star and his wife in its "Births, marriages and deaths" section that read, simply, "On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (née Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris."

The couple first shared the news that Hannah was expecting again back in November.

During a February appearance on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan," Eddie explained that he and his wife had decided on a gender surprise with their second child too.

"We don't know [what we're having] -- we're not going to find out," he said. "Last time we didn't know either, and we did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on. So if it's a boy, we have a name, [but] if it's a girl, we're still negotiating."

Looks like little Luke made that nice and easy for his parents!

When Hannah was pregnant with Iris, Eddie explained the` reasoning behind keeping her gender a mystery. "I'm going to be honest: I was like, 'Maybe we should find out' [and] my wife's like, 'We're not finding out'. She wears the trousers," he said at the time. "I love being married. I feel so settled in my skin. So lucky to have the most wonderful, supportive, beautiful wife."

Eddie -- who's reprising his role as Newt Scamander when the sequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is released later this year -- also shared a funny story about his toddler daughter during his February appearance on "Live!"

"I thought she was a genius child because she came up to Hannah and started kissing her tummy and saying, 'Baby, baby in there,' and I was like, 'Oh, amazing, what a gifted child,'" he told Kelly and Ryan, as reported by People magazine. "And [then] she came up to me, kissed my tummy, kissed her own tummy and said, 'Baby in there.' She also calls her toy monkey 'baby,' so I think, basically, she's deeply confused."

Eddie and Hannah -- who met as teens when he attended Eton College and she was at the boarding school next door -- married in Somerset, England, in December 2014.