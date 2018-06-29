Tia Mowry-Hardrict officially introduced her daughter to the world!

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

The "Sister, Sister" alum revealed her baby girl for the first time on her social media channels on Friday, June 29. She also shared the adorable tot's name: Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.

"CAIRO TIAHNA HARDRICT! I'm so excited to spend the rest of of my life loving this little one. ❤️ Click the link in the bio to watch the full introduction video! #tiamowrysquickfix#cairotiahnahardrict," the 39-year-old star wrote on Instagram on June 29.

Tia and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed their beautiful baby girl on May 5, 2018. The actress explained the meaning behind her daughter's unique name on her Facebook Watch show, "Tia Mowry's Quick Fix."

"Cairo, it basically means victorious," Tia shared. "My husband, he was in the air flying and he always feels like he's closer to his mother when he's up in the air, and he said when he was flying he had seen the letters A-I-R in the sky. He said he wanted the baby's name to have those letters. Tiahna is spelled T-I-A-H-N-A so it has Tia in there. Tiahna actually means follower of Christ. Also, Tiahna is one of the first African princesses so she's our little princess here!"

The actress and "The Oath" actor announced that they were expecting baby No. 2 in November 2017 and revealed they'd be welcoming a daughter in January. Baby Cairo joins seven-year-old brother, Cree Taylor Hardrict.

Congratulations Tia!