Claire Danes and her husband, Hugh Dancy, have welcomed their second child.

E! News confirmed that the "Homeland" star gave birth on Aug. 27 on New York City. Little other information is known.

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The couple already shares 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy.

Claire revealed she was pregnant on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on April 18.

"I am pregnant. I'm seriously preggo," she said. "I'm deep into my second trimester."

Claire didn't disclose the gender of the baby, saying, "I'm going to keep that to myself."

The actress and her husband are very private when it comes to their personal lives.

"It's important to keep a little something to ourselves because we're so public and stuff," told Anderson Cooper before she had Cyrus in 2012.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Early on during her most recent pregnancy, Claire spoke of how difficult it was keeping the news secret from the cast and crew of "Homeland."

"I was filming during the first trimester which is kind of my least favorite phase because you just feel horrible," she told Jimmy Fallon in April. "You feel just rotten and you're not allowed to say why."

Of her baby-to-be at the time, she added, "It's just chilling in there. It gets a little excited when I have a chocolate bar. It's moving and kicking. I love that part. It's like a firework show. And a little creepy. It's like an alien being in there! I'm cohabiting!"