Jamie-Lynn Sigler Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

UsWeekly

"Guys With Kids" actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler is now a Girl With Kid! The former "Sopranos" star, 32, welcomed a baby boy with fiance Cutter Dykstra on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 28, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood moms

"Everyone is happy and healthy," the rep says. No info yet on the little one's name.

This is the first child for Sigler and baseball player Dykstra. Engaged since January, the couple first revealed her pregnancy to Us Weekly in early February.

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

"Jamie couldn't be happier," a source told Us shortly after Dykstra popped the question. "Cutter is the perfect guy for her. Although they have only been together for a year, they both know that this is it for both of them. They are both on cloud nine, as are their families and friends."

PHOTOS: Celeb moms -- they're just like Us!

The couple's bliss was made even better by their baby news, despite a rough beginning to the pregnancy. "The first few months were not fun. I got hit pretty hard, but I feel fantastic now," Sigler admitted to Us in April. "It's the most natural thing your body can do. I have no part in anything that's happening with the baby. I'm just kind of a vessel, so it really is a miracle and it really is an exciting time."

Click on for lots more photos of the proud new parents ...