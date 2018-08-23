Nickelodeon alum Josh Peck, 31, and his wife, Paige O'Brien, are going to be first-time parents!

@paigeobrien / Instagram

The couple, who got married in June of 2017, announced their baby news with adorable pictures from a bump-reveal photo shoot on Instagram.

"Oh baby," the former "Drake & Josh" star wrote alongside a sweet shot of the lovebirds on Thursday, Aug. 23. "Literally, there's a baby in there. Love you @paigeobrienn."

On Twitter, Josh shared the same photo, but switched up the caption to add some humor. "Guys I did it! I'm finally down to my goal weight! Oh and we're pregnant," he joked.

Paige echoed their excitement on her own social media account with a closeup picture cradling her budding belly. "We're having a baby," she said on Instagram.

Josh's "Grandfathered" co-star John Stamos, who welcomed his first child with Caitlin McHugh in April, quickly congratulated the pair on Twitter following the announcement.

"The greatest news EVER," the "Fuller House" star gushed.

John was actually a guest at Josh and Paige's Malibu nuptials last year. The soon-to-be parents got engaged in March of 2016 after dating for more than two years.

Congratulations!