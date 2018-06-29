Fashion hits and misses of 2018

If trash bags came in red, they might look something like the Stella McCartney one-shouldered sack that Katy Perry wore during the designer's presentation in Los Angeles on Jan. 16. We liked the ruffled neckline. And we're always down for a gown with pockets. But that's where our affinity for this monstrous frock ends!

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Met Gala