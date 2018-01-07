Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Golden Globes

Although (almost!) everyone wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes, the stars still brought their fashion A-game! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best hits -- and a few misses -- from Hollywood's big night. Let's start with one of our favorite looks -- Dakota Johnson! The star stunned in this Gucci number paired with a pretty ponytail. The best part of her dress? It was equally beautiful from the back. See another angle next!

RELATED: Best power duos at the Golden Globes