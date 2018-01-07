We all knew in advance that black would be the color of the night at the Golden Globes, but some people didn't go that route.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna donned a colorful red dress while attending the show, but she also donned a Time's Up pin, showing that she supports those bringing attention to ending sexual harassment at the workplace.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

German model Barbara Meier also decided to eschew the color of the evening, opting for a colorful dress. She took to Instagram on Sunday to explain her reasoning, but added that she supports the #WhyWeWearBlack movement.

"If we want this to be the Golden Globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it's the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion," she said. "We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy.

If we now restrict this, because some men can't control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion."

She added, "We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength."

She ended her message, "But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!"