Sometimes, timing is everything.

And for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, the timing just didn't work out when it came to hiring their surrogate of choice to carry their next baby.

Walter McBride / WireImage

On Jan. 2, news broke revealing that the couple are currently expecting their fourth child and have, for the second time, turned to surrogacy.

TMZ is reporting that Kim and Kanye didn't use the same gestational carrier who gave birth to their daughter Chicago, who turns 1 on Jan. 15. (Kim carried older kids North, 5, and Saint, 3.)

Sources close to Kimye tell TMZ that the reality TV star and the rapper had wanted to hire the same woman, but they had to move on after learning she was unavailable because she "was already pregnant with a kid of her own," TMZ explains.

It turns out that Chicago's surrogate, a woman in her 20s, got pregnant by her husband of five years not long after serving as a gestational carrier for Kim and Kanye. She gave birth to her own daughter on Christmas Eve, TMZ reports, adding that the newborn baby girl is the woman's third child and that she and her husband also have two sons.

Details on the woman Kim and Kanye chose to carry their fourth child -- Us Weekly and TMZ have both reported that it's a boy due in May -- have yet to be revealed.

An insider told Us Weekly, which broke the news about baby No. 4, that Kim and Kanye are "using a different agency" with this new surrogacy because "they had some issues that came up with the last agency, especially with sensitive information being released to the public."

After Chicago's birth last year, Kim publicly gushed, "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give."