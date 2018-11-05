Jennifer Lawrence looks like she's scored with her beau Cooke Maroney.

The couple was first linked in early May, but they've maintained a relatively low profile, only being spotted together on a few occasions. However, on Sunday night, the duo attended a New York Rangers hockey game together, and they didn't hide their affection for the team or for one another.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

Throughout the game — which the Rangers won 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres — Jen and Cooke cuddled up. The couple kissed on several occasions, all of which was in clear view of the fans and cameras, as they sat directly behind the team's benches.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

Jen, 28, cheered enthusiastically through much of the game, but her happiest moments certainly seemed to involve Cooke.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

The actress and her man, the director of a New York City art gallery, were introduced by J.Law's BFF, Laura Simpson.

A source told Page Six in June, "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

However, in June they were seen at a candlelit dinner in New York, and a source told People magazine they kissed and "looked very comfortable."

The couple was also photographed in Paris in August, and they "seemed happy, occasionally holding hands," a source told People.