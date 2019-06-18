Is Meghan King Edmonds trying to tell us something?

On Tuesday, amid her husband's cheating scandal, the former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star posted a selfie to Instagram, but she was sans one accessory — her wedding ring.

Prior to the selfie, Meghan had rarely been seen without the yellow pear-shaped diamond engagement ring she got from her husband, baseball great Jim Edmonds. In fact, in the snap she didn't appear to be wearing any jewelry, nor did she mention it in her caption. She did, however, imply that all is not perfect in her life, as she thanked online clothing retailer Mulberry & King "for forcing me to take care of myself."

Meghan's fairy tale-worthy personal life came to a screeching halt last week after a website published alleged intimate conversations Jim had with a woman known as "baseball madame."

The former St. Louis Cardinal told Us Weekly that he "had a lapse in judgment" and had an "inappropriate conversation" with a woman, but he contends that there was never a physical relationship.

Carly Erickson / BFA / REX/Shutterstock

Afterward, Meghan blasted her husband on her blog, saying she can no longer trust him and that she's "ruined."

"I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed," Meghan wrote. "He paid her off to protect me so I'd never find out."

She continued, "Do I believe him? I don't know. Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me."

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Perhaps the fact that Meghan isn't wearing her wedding ring shouldn't come as a surprise, as she wrote, "my wedding ring symbolizes fraud."

Each text message, Meghan wrote, "represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash."

"I don't care about my stupid massive house, I don't care about my new car, I don't care about my diamonds. What does any of that mean when I can't have the most basic needs met? It means nothing. Smoke and mirrors," the "Housewives" alum wrote. "How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It's not fair."