More than a month after separating, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are back on, and she's even wearing her engagement ring again.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star happily flashed her rock while speaking to the Dish Nation radio show, while also confirming the reconciliation news.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"We're taking it one day at a time," she said. "We working on it."

Reconciliation rumors abounded when reports said she recently took Dennis to Canada with her.

"I didn't take him," she clarified. "He got his flight and he wanted to come."

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Porsha and Dennis split in late June, just three months after they welcomed a baby girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

E! News noted that Porsha unfollowed her then-beau in May amid unsubstantiated rumors that he was unfaithful and cheated on her with another reality TV star. Porsha quickly re-followed Dennis and denied the allegations, saying the rumors were created to damage her reputation and businesses. Dennis also denied the allegations.

The reality star in question, "WAGS Atlanta" star Sincerely Ward, denied the reports, too, claiming she "never met" Dennis.

Porsha and Dennis got engaged in September 2018. They were initially set to tie the knot on December 31, 2019, but no word yet on whether that is still on.

Not long after their split, Porsha posted a sweet tribute to Dennis on Father's Day.

"Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis! Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you," she wrote. "It's beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel."