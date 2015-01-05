So Cameron Diaz is the marrying type!

After dating a number of Hollywood's hottest men -- Justin Timberlake, Matt Dillon, and Jared Leto among them -- and never getting hitched, the 42-year-old actress tied the knot with Good Charlotte's Benji Madden on Jan. 5.

The couple exchanged vows at Cameron's Beverly Hills home on Monday night as pals like Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Samantha Ronson were on-hand as guests at the intimate service.

Benji's brother, Joel Madden, and his wife Nicole Richie were also in attendance and their son, Sparrow, Benji's nephew, was the ring bearer. Nicole was one of the "Annie" star's bridesmaids, along with Cameron's "Charlie's Angels" co-star Drew Barrymore, her sister Chimene, and her assistant Jesse Lutz.

Wedding planners Yifat Oren and Stefanie Cove, who used The Velvet Garden flowers for the event, crafted the ceremony.

The happy pair, who dated for about seven months before they married, enjoyed a rehearsal dinner at Cameron's Beverly Hills digs on Jan. 4.

This is the first marriage for both. Benji, 35, was engaged to Sophie Monk, but never made it down the aisle. He also dated Paris Hilton, Holly Madison, and Eliza Doolittle.