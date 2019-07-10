"Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood has temporarily lost custody of her 1-year-old son, James, after allegedly attacking the boy's father — who is also her boyfriend — with a machete.

The reality TV star was in court on Wednesday after her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, filed for an emergency hearing for sole custody of James, a request that came following Amber's arrest for domestic battery. TMZ reported that a judge issued a restraining order, and she now can't go near Andrew or their son until her criminal case is resolved.

New legal documents, obtained by TMZ, said the Department of Child Services interviewed Andrew on Monday, and he believes that Amber is "currently unable to provide a safe, stable, and secure environment for James on an ongoing basis due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns."

Child Services recommended that Andrew take full custody of James pending its investigation.

Initial reports said Amber was arrested last week after striking Andrew on the neck with a shoe while he was holding their son. However, on Wednesday, reports indicated the fight was much more explosive.

TMZ said that Amber and Andrew got in a "heated argument" in the early morning hours of July 5 that escalated to her allegedly attacking him with a machete. She never hit him with it, but she reportedly struck a door with it, and Andrew was on the other side of that door with their son. It was after this that she allegedly struck Andrew with a shoe.

When Andrew called police that evening, he claimed he and James' lives were in danger.

Prosecutors have charged Amber with three felony charges, including domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child.

She remained mum while leaving court on Wednesday.