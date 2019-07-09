Amber Portwood's boyfriend is vying for sole custody of their son on the heels of her recent domestic battery arrest.

TMZ reported that Andrew Glennon filed documents for an emergency hearing on Tuesday, seeking custody of their 1-year-old son, James.

The "Teen Mom" star was arrested on July 5 after Andrew claimed she assaulted him while he was carrying their son.

When Andrew called police in the early morning hours of July 5, he claimed he and James' lives were in danger, alleging that Amber hit him on his neck with her shoe. Police reportedly noticed marks on his neck and took photos of the alleged injuries.

James was unharmed during the incident.

Amber reportedly told police that she hit her boyfriend but equated it to more of a love tap, saying the contact was light. She also told police she only hit him because he was recording her.

While speaking to police, Andrew claimed that Amber is often abusive, alleging she's struck him multiple times. He further added that she's threatened physical harm on numerous occasions.