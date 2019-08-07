Jill Zarin is taking the next step with her boyfriend.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The "The Real Housewives of New York" alum has moved into a lavish New York City penthouse with Gary Brody, whom she's been seeing for more than a year, Page Six is reporting, adding that the reality TV star was showing off her $9,995-a-month rental at a party on Tuesday night. Jill also gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the pad on her Story before the party.

"They're really happy together, genuinely very happy. I'm so happy for her, she's had such a tough time, and it's so great to see her back on form again," a source told Page Six.

Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jill's man was by her side as she showed off the new place to CNN business and politics correspondent Cristina Alesci, former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci and his wife, Deidre, and other high-profile guests.

Gary is Jill's first serious romance since the death of her husband Bobby Zarin in January 2018.

"Bobby would have approved" of her new beau, she recently told "Extra." She said her daughter Ally Shapiro also approves of Gary.

Earlier in the summer, Jill left the New York home she shared with her late husband for 19 years.

"I am downsizing and completely changing my surrounding," she said on Instagram. "I am sad and cried this weekend but as Bobby told me many times.. life is like a book and when 1 chapter ends a new one begins. As painful as it's been to lose someone I loved so deeply and completely.. Bobby told me before he left me that it's ok to fall in love again and he wants me to happy more than anyone. There will only be 1 Bobby Zarin. I promise never to forget you and I know you are my guardian angel. #ilovebobby."