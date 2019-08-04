Nothing says "I love you" like a love poem! Just a week after Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse cheekily denied splitting up, the 22-year-old actress reaffirm their togetherness by honoring Sprouse with a super sweet and very public poem on his 27th birthday.

"I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me," the actress wrote on Sunday, alongside a photo of Sprouse. "But I searched and found nothing that did you justice."

"All of these love poems can't get it right. No one else's words could ever fit. They haven't known the fortune it is to love you." She concluded the heartfelt message by titling it "sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse."

She also paid tribute to Cole in an Instagram story, sharing a snap of the actor and his twin brother, Dylan — cropping her beau mostly out of the image in good fun! "Happy birthday baby," she added.

Back in July reports surfaced that the "Riverdale" costars had split after they were witnessed keeping their distance at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 20. Some of the couple's friends even confirmed the split to People, claiming it had been long looming and that things had felt "heavy" in their relationship for a long time.

"Their friends didn't really expect them to last in the long run," the source revealed. "At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They're both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible."

However, later in the week Cole and Lili appeared together on the cover of W Magazine. Both stars shared the cover photo on Instagram, snarkily mocking the reported split.

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—," Reinhart captioned her post, while Sprouse wrote, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

During the interview Lili admitted that a breakup was a possibility, adding that it would make their work situation tricky. "If and when we break up on the show, I don't know," she said. "It's weird being with an actor. You deal with s— no one has to deal with."

Whether they broke up and got back together — or never split in the first place — we will never know! But it's clear by Reinhart's loved up words that they are most certainly an item.