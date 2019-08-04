Supermodel Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson have taken their relationship to the next level. According to a report from the Sunday Sun, the girls traded vows "earlier this year" in a top secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

The publication claims their nuptials went down in true Sin City style. They decided to trade rings at the famous Little Vegas Chapel, where they were declared "wife and wife" by an Elvis impersonator. Instead of doing the whole traditional white wedding, the brides both wore black. Ashley donned high heels and also carried a bouquet.

And no, this wasn't a private affair. A handful of guests may have been on hand, including Charlize Theron, Sophie Turner and the Jonas Brothers. After the ceremony was over, they drove away from the shindig in a pink Cadillac.

Just how much did this whole celebration cost the millionaires? A paltry $300!

The report was confirmed by Michael Kelly, owner of the chapel. "They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other. . . They had the biggest smiles on their faces,'' he told The Sun.

"They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces.You could see that they were serious about what they were doing but having the most fun. They wanted it simple, quiet and easy."

Ashley and Cara were first linked in June 2018, but didn't confirm their relationship until June 2019." I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she told E! News on why they finally decided to go public about their romance on their first anniversary. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

Congrats, girls!