"Queer Eye" favorite Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend of less than a year, "Flipping Out" star beau Trace Lehnhoff, have called it quits.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Page Six reported on Tuesday that the Netflix star has erased all images of Trace on Instagram, other than a group shot in an elevator. Trace has not deleted images of Antoni, but the last selfie he shared was in early May.

Speculation that the romance was over caught fire when the food guru unfollowed Trace.

"Antoni is now single," a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "The relationship ran its course. Things just didn't work out, and he is concentrating on work."

In March, Antoni called Trace a "good boy" while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

The couple was first linked last December when Antoni posted a photo of the couple at a wedding in Carmel, Calif. According to reports, they met via direct messages on Instagram.

Us Weekly pointed out that Antoni and his ex-boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer have again started following each other on Instagram. They quickly unfollowed each other in 2018 after their split.