Tamar Braxton is "finally free," and it started with a dramatic hair cut.

DJDM/WENN.com

The former cohost of "The Real," took to Instagram to reveal that she's not only cut her hair, but she's shaved her head.

On March 14, Tamar shared a video of the buzz while Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative" played.

"✂️ finally free," she captioned the video.

✂️ finally free A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

She later shared a photo of the finished product.

"I'm over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people's comments & opinions hell...even my OWN feelings!," she captioned her photo. "WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY."

She ended her post by saying, "Happy Tamar's Day."

In addition to her new look, Tamar's life has changed of late, too.

Last October, the reality TV star filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert, her husband of nearly nine years. She opened up about the split in a lengthy social media post.

WENN.com

"I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together, to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope, faith, love & dignity that I once possessed," she wrote. "But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince … at least not anymore."

"Sometimes we stay 'married' for face value or to say 'we did it' but the truth is… it couldn't be more broken & further apart than we are NOW," she continued. "We get so caught up in WE are 'winning' in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn't have ANYTHING 2 do with us. I decided I didn't want to be married for the sake of saying so. I wanted to have a relationship. Someone to share my/our dreams, our successes, our failures, our past, present & future with."

She added that this was her "truth."