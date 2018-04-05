After eight years together, Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga have split up.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The New York Post reported the news on April 5. A source said the romance simply ran its course, but added that the split was amicable and the duo remains friends.

Dominic and Ruth first began dating in 2010, and they've acted in several projects together over the years, including AMC's "Preacher."

Ruth, who was nominated for an Oscar for "Loving" in 2016, spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her former beau, calling him a "buddy."

''It can be so lonely filming, so it's like your buddy and your back up," she said. ''He's got my back and I've got his. Very much so.''

She echoed those sentiments to The Edit last year, saying she loves being on set with Dominic.

"It would be so lonely if he wasn't there. People say, 'Never go out with an actor,'" she said. "But if you were with someone with a normal job, and one of you had to go away, how would that work?"

This is just not a cupid's week, as news of this split comes a few days after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation.