The most controversial stars of 2018 so far

If there's one thing celebrities are good for, it's scandal. Quite a few stars have been mired in controversy in 2018. Wonderwall.com is recapping the most controversial stories and the stars they involve, starting with Ryan Seacrest. The "Live! With Kelly and Ryan," "American Idol" and E! red carpet host was accused of sexual harassment by a former E! wardrobe stylist in November 2017, but the story didn't gain serious traction until the 2018 award season. The network completed an investigation into Ryan's alleged wrongdoing during the time he worked with the woman and found insufficient evidence to back up her allegations. Despite that and Ryan's repeated denials, critics called for his resignation. Ryan still hosted the major award show red carpet coverage for E! in 2018, though he faced a ton of backlash and some have since blamed the lingering scandal for low "American Idol" ratings. Then, on March 29, stylist Suzie Hardy penned a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter in which she revealed she'd filed a police report in hopes of triggering a criminal investigation. "We will continue to cooperate and we remain confident that Mr. Seacrest will once again be cleared of any wrongdoing," his attorney said the same day. Now keep reading to see which other stars have been at the center of major controversy this year...

