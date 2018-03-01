Ryan Seacrest allegations spark 'crisis' meetings ahead of Oscars, plus more news

Is NBCUniversal in pre-Oscar 'crisis mode' amid Ryan Seacrest allegations?

It's likely to be a complicated red carpet for E! News at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, which probably explains why, according to the New York Post, NBCUniversal was mired in "crisis meetings" on Wednesday, Feb. 28. As of mid-week, Ryan Seacrest was still slated to interview celebs for the pre-awards segment of E!'s Oscar coverage despite allegations he sexually harassed stylist Suzie Hardy. Ryan has vehemently denied the allegations and has told multiple outlets a full investigation of her claims had long since cleared him of fault. He also says that "on multiple occasions," Suzie offered to make her story go away in return to for a payment of "millions." Suzie, meanwhile, has stuck to her claims that on various occasions, he slapped her rear so hard he left a welt, groped her and grinded against her while wearing only underwear. Earlier this week, the Post reported publicists planned to keep their clients away from Ryan on the red carpet this weekend. According to the new report, the plan is for E!'s producers to prearrange interviews for Ryan with people they trust will be "friendly" toward him. "There will be no Debra Messing moments this time round," said a source in reference to the "Will and Grace" star's on-camera Golden Globes invocation of Catt Sadler's gender pay gap dispute with the network. Kelly Ripa's apparent dig at Ryan about the misconduct allegations on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" isn't helping matters for E! and NBC. "I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don't take my opportunities for granted," Ryan said in a statement after Suzie's claims went public. "I don't want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth, but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest."

