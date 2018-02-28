Fashion hits and misses for February 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celeb style moments of February 2018, starting with Jennifer Lawrence, who went WAY outside of her fashion comfort zone in a dramatic Dior Couture gown with a caged bodice and a high neckline during the New York City premiere of "Red Sparrow" on Feb. 26. Keep reading to get a closer look at her styling and to see more of the biggest celeb style hits and misses of the month...

