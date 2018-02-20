Andy Dick's longtime girlfriend, Lena Sved, is claiming that he abused her and she's filed to get a restraining order.

Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Lena, who shares two children with Andy, filed documents on Feb. 20 in Los Angeles, requesting court-ordered protection from the actor. It is not known what she's alleging, but the court has classified this as a domestic violence case, the website said.

It's not believed that she has been granted a restraining order yet, but, at the very least, a temporary restraining order will be granted in all likelihood.

The extent of Andy and Lena's relationship isn't known either, as they have been off and on for decades. They share two children, both in their 20s.

At one point, five years ago, Andy and Lena even appeared on "Celebrity Wife Swap" together. They weren't even dating at the time, let alone married.