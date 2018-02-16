Stars turning 30 in 2018

Thirty and thriving! Join Wonderwall.com as we celebrate your favorite stars who are turning 30 this year... starting with Rihanna. The Bajan Bad Gal will ring in her 30th on Feb. 20. Aside from the massive success of her makeup line, the princess of Roc Nation will be seen alongside Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock in the upcoming "Ocean's 8." Keep reading to see who else is entering their prime!

