Stars turning 50 in 2018

In 2018, there's a new way to spell 50: S-E-X-Y. And the celebs celebrating the close of their fifth decade are proving it. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the stars who are turning the big 5-0 this year... starting with Kylie Minogue. On May 28, the Australian singer and actress turns 50, and we're like, "How?" Keep reading to see who else is just five years away from getting their Denny's senior discount...

RELATED: The most stunning women in Hollywood over 70