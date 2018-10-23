Will Smith celebrated turning 50 by bungee jumping out of a helicopter and more proof that stars are nothing like us

Celebrities truly are a breed of their own! Wonderwall.com rounded up several recent examples of how stars are nothing like us, starting with Will Smith's ridiculously shocking birthday celebration... The Oscar-nominated actor celebrated turning 50 in a way that only one of Hollywood's biggest action stars could! On Sept. 25, 2018, he bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon in Arizona. That's what we call turning 5-0 "Big Willie Style." We can't wait to see what stunt he pulls off when he turns 60! Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

