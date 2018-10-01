Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not long after Ciara welcomed her daughter Sienna in April 2017, she went full speed ahead to get her body back.

How hard did she work out? She worked out three times a day, she told Cosmopolitan.

"It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night," she tells the magazine. "It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know."

While certainly accomplished in the gym, Ciara is also a bonafide music star, thanks, in part, to her ambition.

"I never thought, I can't be because of the color of my skin, I can't be because of my gender. No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire," she said. "The more resources, the more you can do. But I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mom. It's cool to want to do all these creative things, but it's no good to gain the world if you lose your soul."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As is the case with many in the public eye, Ciara's success garners unwanted attention online, as well.

"When someone comes for you and you didn't send for them, you keep your eye on the prize," she said. "I know what my mission is. I know what I'm hoping for and working hard for every day. And that's my focus. I'm not going to let people steal my joy. I move on. New day, new opportunity, new energy, let's go."