Tyler Perry has done it again.

The actor, writer, director and producer, who's developed a reputation for being generous, just one-upped himself: He bought a house for an old friend's mom!

TMZ reports that Tyler just spent $350,000 on a Georgia home for the ailing mother of LaShun Pace, with whom he worked on a play he wrote and co-produced back in 1999. He and LaShun, a gospel singer, have remained friends over the years.

"When Tyler learned [LaShun's mom] Bettie Pace had fallen ill and her dying wish was to own a home big enough for her large family," TMZ writes, "he stepped up and bought a property close to where the Paces were born and raised in Atlanta."

Tyler has other ties to the family, which has a gospel music group, The Anointed Pace Sisters: TMZ reports that he used one of their songs in his movie "Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion."

In August, LaShun shared an Instagram photo showing the filmmaker visiting with her mom. "When love goes beyond words...Thank you @tylerperry ❤❤❤ #MotherPace," she captioned the snapshot.

TMZ posted a video of the family taking Bettie, who was on oxygen and in wheelchair, to her new home and cutting a red ribbon that was wrapped around the front porch. Bettie can also be heard thanking Tyler for the unbelievable gift. "Thank you, son. Than you for the house. Thank you, God bless you," she says.

It's not the first time Tyler's made headlines for his generosity in recent months. In July, comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed that he'd just bought her her dream car -- a brand-new Tesla.

"I cried so hard. I almost couldn't believe it," Tiffany wrote on Instagram, praising Tyler, who produced her movie 'Nobody's Fool." "I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn't have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody's Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness."

In early September after "The Cosby Show" alum Geoffrey Owens was job-shamed by a woman who posted a photo of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey between acting gigs, Tyler offered Geoffrey a job on one of his projects because he was impressed with the actor's strong work ethic.

"#GeoffreyOwens I'm about to start shootings OWN's number one drama next week!" Tyler tweeted on Sept. 4, referring to his show "The Haves and the Have Nots." "Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist." Deadline later confirmed that Geoffrey took Tyler up on his offer and will be appearing in 10 episodes of the show's sixth season.