Nicki Minaj has made good on her promise to pay "Cosby Show" actor Geoffrey Owens $25,000 after he was job shamed. He, however, won't keep a penny of it, choosing instead to donate it to charity.

Amanda Schwab/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"I would like to give this donation of 25k to the Actor's Fund in memory of the late, great Earle Hyman -- who played Cosby's father, 'Russell', on "The Cosby Show" -- who lived his last many years and died at the Actors' Home, (funded and run by the Actor's Fund)," he told TMZ.

The rapper seems grateful that Geoffrey donated the money.

"I'm happy to be a part of a great cause," she said. "I wish Geoffrey much success and want him to know how loved he is. Rest in Peace to Earle Hyman."

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

There was some speculation that Nicki may not actually fork over the money that she promised on Sept. 6.

While on her Beats 1 "Queen Radio" show, Nicki blasted the woman who took photos Geoffrey bagging groceries at Trader Joe's in what many felt was an attempt to shame him.

"This man is a whole legend," she said, adding that the photos were intended to "try to embarrass this hard-working man."

Nicki, however, came through.

"I am extremely grateful to Nicki Minaj for enabling struggling actors to continue pursuing their dreams," the actor said.

Geoffrey -- who found fame as Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show" from 1995 to 1992 -- lined up several high-profile gigs in the wake of the attempted job-shaming.

Alan Singer / NBC / NBC via Getty Images

Tyler Perry was so impressed with his work ethic that he hired Geoffrey for a 10-episode stint on his show "The Haves and the Have Nots."

TMZ also reported that Geoffrey arrived on the Louisiana set of CBS's "NCIS: New Orleans" on Sept. 11 to shoot a guest-starring role as Commander Adams, "an old and valued friend of lead character Dwayne Pride," who's played by star Scott Bakula.