Has Nicki Minaj kept her promise to help Geoffrey Owens?

So far, the answer appears to be no, TMZ reports.

The rapper got a ton of great press last week when she took to her "Queen Radio" Apple Music and Beats 1 show to make a pledge to "The Cosby Show" alum, 57, after a woman attempted to shame him by posting a photo of him working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey on social media.

"I personally want to donate on behalf of Queen Radio $25,000 to Geoffrey Owens today. You know why? Lemme tell you something. This man is a whole f------ legend," Nicki said, explaining how upset she was that someone had attempted to "try to embarrass this hard-working man."

But sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ that Nicki has yet to honor her promise. "Minaj and her team have yet to even contact Geoffrey or his people, much less hand over the cash," TMZ writes.

TMZ points out that on her Sept. 10 "Queen Radio" show, Nicki claimed she was having a tough time getting in touch with Geoffrey's team. TMZ's sources, however, insist that the actor's camp is easy to reach but hasn't heard "a peep" from the rapper or her people.

According to TMZ, if and when Nicki does make good on her pledge, Geoffrey -- who it says is not in any way pushing for the hand-out -- will probably donate the money to his favorite charities.

Geoffrey -- who found fame as Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show" from 1995 to 1992 -- has lined up a couple high-profile gigs in recent days in the wake of the attempted job-shaming.

Tyler Perry was so impressed with his work ethic that he hired Geoffrey for a 10-episode stint on his show "The Haves and the Have Nots."

TMZ also reports that Geoffrey arrived on the Louisiana set of CBS's "NCIS: New Orleans" on Sept. 11 to shoot a guest-starring role as Commander Adams, "an old and valued friend of lead character Dwayne Pride," who's played by star Scott Bakula.