Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to stand behind and support "The Cosby Show" actor Geoffrey Owens for working at Trader Joe's. In fact, she's going to support him financially.

While on her Beats 1 "Queen Radio" show, the rapper blasted the woman who took photos of the actor bagging groceries in what many felt was an attempt to shame him. She then said she's donating $25,000 to Geoffrey.

"This man is a whole legend," she said, adding that the photos were intended to "try to embarrass this hard-working man."

Nicki's offer comes a few days after Tyler Perry offered Geoffrey a job in an upcoming sitcom.

"He can come work with me any day. I have to much respect for artists who hustle in between gigs because sometimes it doesn't come right away," Tyler said. "So to see him working in between, I don't care if it's Trader Joe's or Popeyes, that is the measure of a man. That is the measure of a true artist doing what he has to do to support and take care of his family in between. And, shame on whoever shamed him for being in that situation."

Earlier in the week, Geoffrey appeared on "Good Morning America" wearing his Trader Joe's name badge. While speaking to Robin Roberts, he said he was "devastated" when the photos first emerged, but that feeling subsided soon after seeing the outpouring of support.

"There is no job that's better than another. It may pay better, it may have better benefits, it may look better on paper. But it's not better. Every job is worthwhile," he said. "No one should feel sorry for me either from a positive or negative perspective because I've had a great life and a great career. I'm doing fine."