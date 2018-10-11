Hugh Jackman decided to celebrate his birthday a day early by trolling himself online.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

The "Wolverine" star turns 50 on Oct. 12, but on Thursday he got into the festive spirit, sharing a photo of himself sleeping on a beach chair with his French bulldog Dali next to him.

It's not the most flattering image of Hugh, but that seems to be why he likes it so much.

"When people tell you 'you don't look 50' part of you believes it ... until you see yourself sleeping," he hilariously captioned the image.

How Hugh will celebrate the milestone isn't known, but he previously told WHO magazine that he wanted it to be a low-key affair. His wife, Deborra-lee Furness, wanted to plan a big soiree.

"I'd probably like a dinner party for 10," he said. "We're going to meet somewhere in the middle. We'll do something and it's going to be fun. But no speeches. No speeches."

Hugh, of course, is as youthful as ever and his insanely fit body defies time.

MTRX / BACKGRID

Last year, he dished on his workout tips to Men's Health, saying he tries to slim down before putting on muscle, and he also keeps a protein shake by his bed.

"Motivation is the toughest thing," he said. "If you're dragging your heels when you hit the gym, walk straight out. You need to turn around, go home and have a nap, then come back tomorrow."