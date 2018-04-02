Stars turning 60 in 2018

It seems 60 is the new 40 -- and this list of celebs celebrating the end of their sixth decade prove that! Wonderwall.com is talking a look at the stars who are turning 60 in 2018, starting with the Queen of Pop. Madonna turns 60 on Aug. 16, and she's celebrating her big birthday by hosting a massive fundraiser through Facebook for her Raising Malawi foundation. "I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most," the superstar told The Associated Press. "Every dollar raised will go directly to meals, schools, uniforms and health care. I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved." Now keep reading to get the scoop on more stars who are turning 60 this year...

